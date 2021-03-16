José María Aznar, former President of the Government, during a conference held on March 9. Jesús Hellín / Europa Press

The former president of the Government José María Aznar will avoid the paseo before the cameras posted in the National Court, where the trial on box b of the PP has been held since last February 8. The court has accepted the request of the former leader of the popular to testify by videoconference on March 24, when he is summoned as a witness. The magistrates have approved that Federico Trillo, former Defense Minister; and Jaime Ignacio del Burgo, former deputy of the formation. This Monday, Ángel Acebes, former secretary general of the party, did.

The judges have accepted this request under the law issued last September to prevent coronavirus infections in the Administration of Justice. Said regulation contemplates that, until June 20, 2021, preference be given to telematic appearances in cases of this type.

The court’s decision on Aznar was known on the same day that several workers from Unifica, the company that reformed the headquarters of the PP on Genova Street, appeared at the trial. According to investigators, this company collected up to 1.5 million in black money from box b of the party. The popular ex-treasurer Luis Bárcenas himself, the main defendant, affirmed that he agreed with the architect Gonzalo Urquijo, a partner of the company, to pay him part of the works with amounts that were never declared. Urquijo denies it.

Along these lines, three Unifica employees have maintained this Tuesday that they did not detect any type of irregularity or know of any black payment within the company. Despite this, the Prosecutor’s Office already showed in previous sessions several emails from workers and managers of the company where they spoke of a “box bis”, of using “money in b”, “fictitious invoices” and, even, of “making 60,000 in by and remove 11,000 euros of VAT ”.

“Did they ever pay you anything at b?” -, the prosecutor Antonio Romeral has asked Juan Rodríguez, who then kept the Unifica accounting.

-Do not. Never. I always perceived what was on my payroll and by transfer. To my knowledge, no employee was paid at b.