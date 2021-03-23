The judgment on box b of the PP faces its phase of greatest political importance. After former treasurer Luis Bárcenas accused the former general secretaries and former presidents of the party of knowing parallel accounting, all of them will testify as witnesses this week, with the exception of Ángel Acebes, who did so on March 15. Two former presidents of the Government: José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy, will have to answer about a box b that worked in the party during their mandates. Senior officials of the PP will also appear who have already admitted having received the money reflected in the Bárcenas papers.

It was Tuesday, September 18, 2018, when José María Aznar arrived surrounded by cameras at the investigation commission of Congress opened for the alleged illegal financing of the PP. The former president gave a half smile, sat down, poured himself water and opened a blue notebook ready to deny for more than four hours any knowledge about parallel accounting that, at that time, the National Court had already considered accredited, although the ruling was appealed. “On the supposed box b of the PP, as long as you do not prove its existence – and its existence is not proven – I say that there is no box b of the Popular Party, I affirm it,” he dodged. “I have never been charged or ever called to testify as a witness,” Aznar also proudly wielded. But, since then, everything has changed.

The Supreme Court ratified last October the sentence on the main plot of Gürtel, known as Epoch I, where the opaque accounting was confirmed. And Aznar has been called to testify this Wednesday in the trial that started on February 8 in the National Court focused on the existence of that box b that was nourished by donations from businessmen and that allegedly lasted in time, at least, from 1990 to 2009. Of those 19 years, he led the PP for 14.

Along with Aznar and in just three days, a whole battery of former senior officials of the conservative formation will parade before the court. Several of them, like the two former presidents, will testify by videoconference. On Tuesday three former general secretaries are summoned: Javier Arenas, Francisco Álvarez Cascos and María Dolores de Cospedal; the former Balearic president and former minister Jaume Matas; former deputies Jaime Ignacio del Burgo and Eugenio Nasarre; and Pío García-Escudero, former president of the Senate. On Wednesday, Aznar, Rajoy and former Minister José María Michavila, among others. And on Thursday it will continue, for example, with former Minister Federico Trillo and former Vice President Rodrigo Rato.

All this, in a view that already leaves the first evidence that supports the existence of that parallel accounting that Bárcenas kept in his own hand.

The perceivers. Three former high officials of the PP have recognized the veracity of the notes of the Bárcenas papers in the first eight sessions of the oral hearing. In addition to the former popular treasurer, who had already confessed in 2013 when he gave the investigating judge Pablo Ruz a pendrive with documentation that supported its version; Cristóbal Páez, former manager of the party, has admitted in the trial that he collected 12,000 euros in two payments of 6,000 reflected in the parallel accounting. As confirmed, the money was delivered in an envelope Bárcenas and his predecessor in the treasury, Álvaro Lapuerta: “I kept it. I had earned it honestly. It was not reflected in payroll ”, he explained.

Luis Fraga, a PP senator for 21 years and nephew of the late party’s founder, Manuel Fraga, has also given the court similar testimony. He acknowledged that two payments of 3,000 and 6,000 euros collected in the Bárcenas papers, to which it gives “all credibility.” According to Fraga, who described his “friend” Bárcenas as a “methodical” man who pointed out everything, he perceived those amounts as “compensation for electoral expenses” that he had advanced out of his pocket. An excuse that was later questioned by former Secretary General Ángel Acebes. This, in addition to denying the existence of box b, affirmed that “it was the first time that he heard with surprise that the PP gave a specific amount to a candidate for his personal campaign.”

In the instruction, the investigators credited up to 55 of the more than 400 accounting entries of the former treasurer. In that line, it is expected to advance now. Several senior officials who will testify this week have admitted them: such as García-Escudero, Del Burgo and Nasarre. And the builder Alfonso García Pozuelo, also summoned this week to testify, confessed in the Época I trial that he gave black money to the PP in exchange for awards.

The accounting sheets. Meanwhile, the PP tries to question the veracity of the Bárcenas papers. Faced with this, the party cashier, Luis Molero, informed the court that the accounting sheets used by the former treasurer “were the ones the party had.” “I had access to them. Mr. Bárcenas asked me for sheets of this type ”, he specified. Jorge Trías, a former popular deputy, also affirmed that he saw that parallel accounting before it came to light and that Bárcenas even left it to analyze it.

A party as an intermediary. The trial of box b has shown how the PP also functioned as an intermediary in favor of third parties. Alberto Recarte, former president of Digital Freedom, He explained to the court that in 2004, together with the announcer Federico Jiménez Losantos, he met with important party leaders to help them find shareholders to support the capital increase they had launched. According to Recarte, among others, they asked Ángel Acebes, José María Aznar and Esperanza Aguirre. The then former president of the Community received them in her office of the autonomous government. They were looking, in Recarte’s words, for people with “a conservative liberal ideology close to ours”: “We understood that it was good for the PP and for Spain.”

Among those who acquired these shares were Luis Bárcenas and Álvaro Lapuerta. In fact, the Epoca I ruling considers it proven that Bárcenas took 149,000 euros from box b of the party to acquire 1,360 shares of Libertad Digital. Now, in this trial on box b, it is judged whether Lapuerta also extracted another 139,700 euros from that parallel accounting to take over another 1,360 from the company after Acebes told him about the request that Recarte and Losantos had made, as the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office maintains .

In the last letter of confession of Bárcenas, signed on January 26 and sent to the public prosecutor on February 2, the former treasurer details that they took black money from box b to buy those shares of Libertad Digital with the aim of supporting a “A medium that was akin to the ideas of the PP”, which had “especially” defended the conspiracy theory on the jihadist attacks of 11-M and the “thesis of the authorship of ETA”.