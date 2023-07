Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 9:28 p.m.



José María Aznar travels to Murcia, as many times as necessary, in his own words to try to drag Abascal’s voters into the ranks of the Popular Party. And he sends them a warning: either they sign up or they will stay on the road. On a day of good economic news for Sánchez and Calviño, Feijóo’s euphoria hints at an unnecessary suspicion about voting by mail.