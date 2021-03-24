José María Aznar, leader of the PP for 14 years and president of the Government for eight, has testified this Wednesday in the trial of box b of the PP held by the National Court since last February. For little more than an hour, the former popular leader has denied any knowledge about the parallel accounting of his party that a firm judicial sentence has already taken for granted; the supposed bonuses to positions of the conservative formation during its mandate, that reflect the Bárcenas papers; or the black payments that several receivers have already admitted at the hearing. As he has repeated, he never dealt with financial matters and never “authorized” any of the operations under suspicion. “It was not within my responsibilities.”

“Did you perceive something?” —He was asked directly by one of the accusations as soon as he began his interrogation, after 4:00 p.m.

—I did not receive any amount [irregular]. All that I received was by transfer and I declared it to the Treasury. I never received any bonuses.

“I don’t know what the others have done, nor do I care. I don’t know what my successors did, nor am I interested, ”Aznar continued, appearing for the first time as a witness in court. The former head of finance for the party Luis Bárcenas has always avoided pointing out this former president directly. He has never pronounced his name as a recipient of bonuses – as he has done, on the other hand, with Mariano Rajoy and all the former general secretaries of the party. Although the former treasurer has affirmed that all the leaders of the PP were aware of his illegal maneuvers. Aznar led the conservative party between 1990 and 2004: they are 14 of the 19 years in which the box b worked.

But of all that, as Aznar has repeated, he knows nothing. Not even from the payments that Calixto Ayesa, Navarrese Health Councilor, received for months at the beginning of the nineties, which he admitted before dying. In fact, as confirmed on Tuesday by the former popular parliamentarian Jaime Ignacio del Burgo, he himself dedicated himself to collecting the periodic amounts at the headquarters of the PP – reflected in parallel accounting – which he later delivered to Ayesa. Del Burgo described this money as an “economic compensation” that Aznar himself approved for the counselor in order to help him, since to occupy public office he had to quit his job as a doctor – which reduced his income – and also dragged a debt from his time at UCD.

“Did you not give instructions to pay that compensation to Calixto Ayesa?”

“I have not authorized anyone to give compensation to anyone.” I couldn’t do it because I had no skills. Del Burgo is a very intelligent person, who has provided many services to Spain and Navarra. […] Although Jaime Ignacio del Burgo can remember some content of the meeting that I do not remember.

Dressed in a blue jacket and tie, glasses and a white mask, Aznar appeared by videoconference from his home office. With a hard and forceful tone, the former president of the Government has immediately launched the offensive against popular accusations. From the beginning, in line with his character, he wanted to mark territory. “Do you represent Carmen Ninet and Cristina Moreno? All of them socialist deputies in the Valencian Cortes ”, he replied to one of the lawyers. “Yes, yes … I know that you have been a lawyer for the PSOE in the Madrid Assembly, in the European Parliament and in the Madrid City Council,” he told another. “Are you Gonzalo Boye, Carles Puigdemont’s lawyer?” He snapped at a third party. Words that have forced the president of the court, magistrate José Antonio Mora, to intervene to stop him: “It is not necessary for you to make that comment. These questions are not of interest here ”.

Popular accusations have struggled to try to get the former popular leader out of the marked script, but there has been no way. “Did you perceive something?” Asked one of the lawyers. “Is it possible that there was a parallel structure that escaped the rest of the party members?”, Has riveted a second, with an ironic tone. “You can ask me the same question 500 times, my answer will always be the same,” replied the former president, sarcastically, when the interrogation only took 15 minutes.

“The acronym JM, which appears in the Bárcenas papers, are they from you? Asked one of the accusations.

“No sir, I have not received any amount.” Those annotations are unfounded.

Aznar, who has not been asked by the Attorney General’s Office or the State Attorney, has returned all the balls. “He was not an inspector of safes”, has cleared when they questioned him about the existing safes in the headquarters of Genova street. Also, he has taken advantage of the appointment to defend his management at the head of the Government of Spain. Even his minister Jaume Matas and later president of the Balearic Islands, sentenced in the case Nóos: “He was a good president in the Balearic Islands.”

Since the scandal broke out in 2013, when EL PAÍS published the Bárcenas papers, former President Aznar has always denied any knowledge about a box b that worked, at least, from 1990 to 2008. “But I have not known such things,” he said just a few weeks ago in an interview in La Sexta: “That some people they may have committed an irregular action, it is possible ”, he continued. “But that this extends as a general cause to the entire PP, it seems unfair and unacceptable,” he defended his party.

His words now sound somewhat softer than those pronounced in September 2018, when he was much more forceful during the investigation commission opened by Congress on the irregular financing of the PP: “On the supposed box b of the PP, as long as you do not demonstrate your existence – and its existence has not been proven – I say that there is no b-box of the Popular Party, I affirm it ”. At the time, the Supreme Court had not yet confirmed the ruling of the National Court on Gürtel’s main plot, known as Epoch I, where “a dynamic of institutional corruption” is described within the training.

—After that Supreme Court ruling, do you still think there was no parallel accounting? José Mariano Benítez de Lugo, a lawyer for one of the popular accusations, has insisted.

– I have not known any parallel accounting in the PP. I have only known the official accounting of the PP that was sent to the Court of Accounts – Aznar has reiterated for the umpteenth time.

The headquarters of the PP of La Rioja

Six other witnesses have paraded in court this Wednesday before Aznar’s statement. Among others, Carlos Cuevas, current deputy secretary of the PP of La Rioja and former secretary of the popular in the region, and Ana Elvira Martínez, then manager of the autonomous party. Both have appeared to explain one of the operations that was put under suspicion during the investigation: the purchase and rehabilitation, in 2008, of two premises in Logroño for 1.5 million euros to expand the headquarters of the conservative training. In box b there is an entry of money of 200,000 euros dated May 28 of that year and that allegedly would have delivered the PP of La Rioja.

The accusations believe that this point may reveal a black money laundering maneuver that the regional party would have obtained through undeclared donations. According to his thesis, the PP of La Rioja needed clean money for the acquisition of the premises and, therefore, contributed that amount to box b which, just a few days later, the national PP returned through another transfer of 200,000 euros , which appears in the official accounting. But Cuevas has denied wrongdoing. “It’s false […] Nothing you have said has to do with reality “, he insisted to one of the lawyers, although he admitted that at that time he contacted the then national treasurer, Álvaro Lapuerta, now deceased, to” help “them finance the real estate operation. Despite this, the regional vice-secretary has stressed that the delivery of money registered by Bárcenas did not take place.