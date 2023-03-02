“Why don’t you shut up?”

Contrary to what he did during their 2020 meeting, former President José María Aznar does not receive Isabel Díaz Ayuso this Thursday with the phrase that Juan Carlos I snapped at Hugo Chávez at the 2007 Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State. No. On this occasion, Aznar is silent while Ayuso speaks during the dialogue that both share in the Círculo de Bellas Artes. Absorb every word. And, when it is his turn to intervene, he does the closest thing to a political declaration of love.

“I feel identified with what is being done in the Community of Madrid. Policies based on freedom are fundamental and I also believe that Isabel Díaz Ayuso has demonstrated, and she demonstrates every day, an extraordinary capacity for leadership. Her work and her help are essential for the change we want in Spain to occur and for Alberto Núñez Feijóo to be a good president of the Government of Spain, ”she says.

In the choral PP that Feijóo is trying to build, that reference to the former president of the government is not just any thing. He singles out the president of the Community of Madrid, a member of the hard wing with which Aznar is identified, above the rest of the regional barons. And it is a kind of defense of the liberal hawks of the party against the PP that flees from the ideology in which Feijóo works to reach La Moncloa. As Aznar forcefully says: “We do not hide what we think.”

In line with that phrase, Ayuso charges against the Government of Spain, which is made up of PSOE and Podemos. “His days are numbered, but like all totalitarian governments, as it becomes smaller, it becomes more brutal and the damage he is doing is tremendous,” he says. “They act with a sectarianism never seen before, with a pride typical of governments of this type,” he adds. “If the companies leave [en referencia a Ferrovial]It is their fault for being unpatriotic, if there are rapists in the streets [la ley del solo sí es sí]it is the fault of the judges who are fascists, if prices rise it is the fault of the supermarkets, and if they have a case of corruption [el llamado caso Mediador]As now, it is the fault of the PP”, he exemplifies. And he thinks: “We will attend an electoral campaign that will freeze our blood.”

Ayuso and Aznar, this Thursday during the act. Andrea Comas

Everything happens during the First Atlantic Dialogue for Democracyorganized by the Institute of Atlantic Studies. In a room full of spectators, the two politicians are committed to a plan to relaunch Spain. But, above all, they are dedicated to promoting the figure of Ayuso as a benchmark for the right, continually comparing her with Margaret Thatcher, an icon for liberal politicians and her favorite example since the days when Esperanza Aguirre held power in the Madrid region. (2003-2012).

“In 1990 I had the opportunity to meet Thatcher,” recalls Aznar. “She was a dazzling star,” he adds. “She made a speech on the dangers to Europe of Islamic terrorism coming from the Middle East and North Africa. And when I’m doing the intervention, a voice is heard saying: ‘I finally meet a Spaniard who finds out something.’ It was her, ”he concludes. “The task of leadership is not just to go behind events, it is to go ahead.”

For Aznar, that is what Ayuso is doing. And the best example is his controversial management of the pandemic. The room breaks into applause. He has to throw out journalists and non-preselected attendees one by one because it is time for an aperitif, accompanied by beer and red wine. All the guests are happy, captivated by their new Thatcher: after Aguirre, Ayuso.

