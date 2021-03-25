It has been a long time since the seventh floor of Genoa 13 has held alumni parties. The former leaders of the PP, as is public and notorious, do not get along. What the victory united, the defeat was separating, and where before there was affection, now there is something very similar to the opposite. A generation of tired politicians is parading through the trial of Bárcenas’ papers these days, including some who have already been in jail and others who are still under house arrest. There is only something that still unites them, a cause, a name. Luis Bárcenas.

The treason of the ex-treasurer, who revealed some papers eight years ago that demonstrate the existence of parallel financing in the PP, has led to the call for rebuttal. The slogan is to deny the greatest. Each in his own way, we could go that far. But so coordinated that sometimes – the live’s nerves – use the same words, identical expressions, as when from the headquarters from which Pablo Casado now wants to flee, an argument was distributed every morning that small, medium and large leaders recited over the radio. and televisions. Dolores de Cospedal said in court Tuesday:

“The parallel box doesn’t exist.” It was not from the PP. It would be from that person …

And Mariano Rajoy declares on Wednesday:

—Box b was not PP. It was from Bárcenas.

The day is divided into two parts separated by an hour for lunch. In the morning the truth is sought. In other words, the data to convict at least the main defendants, former treasurer Luis Bárcenas and Gonzalo Urquijo, the owner of the architecture studio that directed the reform of the PP headquarters. In the afternoon, on the other hand, there is a show. This is what media judgments have. The former is more tedious, requires a more thorough understanding of the summary and, to top it all, has less audience. The witnesses are also usually ordinary people, an administrative, an interior architect, an accountant, a site manager. There, the prosecutor and the State lawyer tend to fight in a big way, who usually fish from the depths of eight years of investigation a paper, a signature, a demonized Excel that in the end can prove that yes, that part of the remodeling of the headquarters of the PP was paid in black money.

The second is already another matter. It is almost certain that nothing that is said this afternoon will influence the sentence, but how to renounce to call José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy as witnesses, nothing more and nothing less than two former presidents of the Government, so that they can say what they say again. they have already said so many times. So the telematic curtain opens, because there also seems to be a directive here from the old leadership of the PP for its leaders. All from home and with the mask on. Even Aznar, who just a few days ago attended a private university in praise of crowds and took it off so calmly for a long television interview, appears with the well-adjusted mask from the solitude of his office.

The president of the court takes the oath, asks him if he has friendship or enmity with some of the accused and immediately gives way to the questions of the popular accusations, which are the ones that have requested his appearance. And right there, from the beginning, Aznar wants to make it clear that he is still Aznar. He tells the lawyer Benítez de Lugo that he knows very well who he is and where he comes from, the socialism of Madrid and Europe …

“You don’t need to fill out the file for me,” the lawyer replied without wrinkling, “but answer the questions.”

Aznar does the same before the lawyer Gonzalo Boye takes the floor:

—You are Puigdemont’s lawyer …

The president of the court decides to cut his losses and admonishes the former president, whose statement can be summarized in one sentence: “I have not the remotest idea.” He repeats it several times. It is a word very to your liking. He introduced it into a phrase that perhaps he should be ashamed of — because of how unfair it is, because of the pain it causes — but of which he is still very proud. He coined it after the terrorist massacre of 2004, to continue wrapping in it the lie of his Government during those three days of March: “Those who devised 11-M are neither in remote deserts nor in distant mountains.” Now he uses it again, to insist that box b never existed, although both a judgment of the Supreme Court and the testimonies of former leaders of the PP who have gone through the trial show the verisimilitude of a parallel accounting in Genoa 13. “The court, ”said the Supreme Court referring to a previous ruling of the National Court,“ had valid and sufficient proof of charge to conclude both the existence of a box b, or extra-accounting accounting of the PP …. ”.

The next to declare is Mariano Rajoy. You only need five minutes to expose Aznar. He comes to the camera without a mask and with a completely different attitude. It also fits the script. His catchphrase for denying the existence of box b is the expression “absolutely false.” He comes out of the trance without the prosecution lawyers being able to get him out of their minds. Good manners have nothing to do with the truth. Not even with the lie.