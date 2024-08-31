Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Iranian Sardar Azmoun proved to be one of the most successful deals during the summer transfer market, after he shone once again, scoring the second goal that led Shabab Al Ahli to a 2-1 victory over Ajman, at the end of the “second round” of the “ADNOC League”, after he also scored the second winning goal against Al Bataeh, in the first round, to give the “Knights” the full mark, at the start of the competition.

This is the eighth time that Shabab Al-Ahli has succeeded in winning during the first two rounds of the “Professional League”, and the team has clearly begun to rely on Azmoun in the attack this season.

Azmoun outdid himself with the “Knights”, after scoring 5 goals in 5 matches in various tournaments, 2 goals in the league, 2 goals in the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup”, and 1 goal in the AFC Champions League qualifiers for the elite, compared to scoring 3 goals throughout last season, in 29 matches with Roma, and before that 5 goals in two seasons with Bayer Leverkusen, Germany, during which he played 44 matches, so the “talented” player rediscovered himself once again in the stronghold of Shabab Al-Ahli.

Al-Ahly youth confirmed their almost absolute control over “Al-Burkan”, after they snatched victory for the 19th time, compared to 5 draws, and only one loss, in 25 matches that brought them together in the “Professional League”, and scored the 57th goal compared to only 15 goals for “Al-Burqali”.