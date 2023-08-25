No sooner said than done. After the negotiations carried out during the night by the Roma management, Sardar Azmoun landed in the capital at 20.40 on a private flight – which took off from Cologne – and landed at the “VIP” terminal at Ciampino airport. Waiting for the player, as well as photographers and reporters, were around 30 fans who did not want to miss the first Italian moments of the new centre-forward who will flesh out José Mourinho’s offensive department. Also present was a Roma Club Iran fan who was able to hear the former Bayer Leverkusen’s first words as a Roma fan: “I’m happy to be here – Azmoun said in Iranian – support Rome and support me”. Tonight, the class of ’95 will spend the night in a hotel while tomorrow morning he will carry out his medical examinations (it is not excluded, however, that part of the checks could already be carried out in the evening). In the afternoon, however, the first visit to Trigoria is scheduled, to sign the contract and meet the Special One and his new teammates.