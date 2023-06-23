The Amsterdam sister of the Pakistani man who died with his son during the submarine drama at the Titanic went through hell in recent days. She consoles herself with the thought that they have not suffered. “They are now part of Titanic history. That was perhaps my brother’s biggest dream.”
Raymond Boere
Latest update:
23-06-23, 19:44
