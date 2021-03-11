A woman supervises the production of machinery at one of the Azkoyen plants.

Azkoyen was unlucky enough to celebrate its 75th anniversary in the year of the pandemic. Perhaps it is a metaphor for all the potholes that the long-standing Navarrese company founded in 1945 by the entrepreneur Martín Luis Troyas to build agricultural machinery has gone through. That fell short and he immediately began to register patents (for a washing machine, a motor to rock baby cribs and even a device that simulated the heartbeat to accompany newborns).

But Azkoyen’s takeoff came with the devices for charging lighters and, later, coin selectors and even candy machines. Eduardo Unzu, its CEO since 2010, shows a photo of one of those relics full of sugary colored balls in a Madrid office with the windows open to let the air flow. His 2020 has not been easy, like anyone else’s. “It seemed like it was going to be a quiet year, we were doing well. And the covid arrived. This was not the typical crisis that you saw coming…, there was no warning, no precedents ”. They first noticed failures in the supplies of electronic components they buy from China for their machines. Later, when everything exploded, came the protocols to keep the factories open with security measures for their 882 workers: “I have had dozens of conversations to talk about hydrogels.” The problem was multiplied by the number of factories abroad: six in the EU and one in Colombia added to 32 commercial delegations. “We have applied flexibility measures in all of them, such as ERTE or hour bags,” says Unzu, although they have been less intense in its main market, German.

After the first exercise of the pandemic, the balance of damages in the company begins with the invoicing, with sales drops of 21% (114 million) distributed in the Spanish market (17 million in revenue and a 51% drop) and the European Union (80 million and a drop of 38%), offset by a 47% growth in the rest of the countries (16 million). On the expense side, they stopped traveling, going to fairs, saving the labor costs of the ERTEs and managing to reduce the item by 11% without layoffs: “We hope they are not necessary.”

They want to leave the crisis behind with sacrifices, he points out, on the part of the employees thanks to some “constructive” labor relations; with reductions in remuneration among executives and suspension of dividend collection. Although it is still early. With an ebitda of 16 million, they achieved a net result of 6.4 million, 10 million less than a year earlier. “It is true that sales have fallen, but the gross margin has only fallen by 1% and we have not touched sales prices because we do not sell based on that, but on differential values.” What did not seem to recover was the market value, but the stock has gained momentum in recent weeks and is already above the price of a year ago, with a capitalization that reaches 140 million. The shareholders, led by the holding company family member of Inverlasa (29.6%), Asturian Carolina Masaveu Herrero (10.8%), Ignacio Suárez Zuloaga (8.3%), Santander Asset Management (6.5), Indumenta Pueri (the owners of Mayoral, with 5.8%) and the insurance company Previsión Mallorquina (5.32), make up a stable nucleus, in the words of Unzu: “I have not experienced major shareholder changes in the 11 years that I have been here.” Although the stock does not have great liquidity, the manager thinks that this stability helps to face the future despite the fact that there is no news about the recovery of the dividend.

Equipment for everything

Azkoyen’s products are divided into three areas (coffee machines and vending, payment systems and security), and the forecast is that little by little they will recover in sales thanks to the fact that they have not stopped investing in innovation (they have 47 active patents and have launched 43 products in the last three years). The pandemic has turned many of its mechanisms upside down. In fact, the security branch already exceeded the turnover of 2019 in the last quarter of last year. Its main customer there is the German Army, although its machines are also at the boarding gates of the Frankfurt airport and manage the visits of large corporations to which thousands of daily visitors arrive (or were arriving). Now they incorporate temperature control programs and have noticed a boom in the mechanisms for signing workers, with applications to monitor effective working time.

In payment systems, around 200,000 refund machines are manufactured each year that recognize 1,200 types of coins. “In Europe the components of classification and currency validation in a very high percentage are ours”. Taking advantage of an innovation that helped them to get out of their last crisis, in 2011, they have strengthened the automatic drawers that return the exact change at the point of sale, called Cashlogy. “When we launched them, there was nothing like it in Europe. We have greatly increased sales on covid because it is perceived by merchants and shop assistants as a security tool to avoid touching cash. It prevents theft, counterfeiting … For hygienic reasons they were sold in bakeries or cafeterias. They are integrated into the client’s ERP and also immediately balance the cash. Through an application you can know the content at all times ”. Here they believe that they have a huge market to conquer, because these machines are hardly installed in a small percentage of companies.

What will take the longest to recover will be the market for coffee machines and vending that are usually installed in offices or shopping centers for tobacco, hot and cold products or snacks. In this branch, the manager aspires to get out of the crisis by gaining market share thanks, among other things, to the innovations of the pandemic. “In 2020 we incorporate a technology that we have patented with milk and that gives you a unique experience with coffee in a cup. You choose your coffee and you don’t need to touch the machine, because your finger activates a magnetic field where the machine unequivocally knows that you have chosen this or that product. You can use an application to pay, you can customize the coffee you want for each day of the week ”. A technology that they will combine with a strong commitment to the North American market, which has embraced this consumer trend premium of that drink under the slogan “from grain to cup”.

But that will take time to come, because the recovery of the hospitality industry depends on the drip of vaccination. “We thought we were going to be better than we are at the start of the year. But it is also true that what follows we see very positively, with a country practically vaccinated like Israel, or the United Kingdom with its vaccination program. I think this year will have two parts: the first will be like the second half of last year and the next will bring a general rebound in everything. There is a lot of desire to consume ”.