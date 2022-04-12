Azizi Real Estate Development Company announced a contribution of 10 million dirhams in support of the “Billion Meals” initiative, the largest in the region to provide food support from the UAE to the poor, needy and vulnerable groups of children, refugees, displaced people and those affected by crises and disasters in 50 countries.

Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azizi Developments, Mirwais Azizi, said: “We are pleased to contribute to the Billion Meals initiative, which launched a social movement that embodies the values ​​of giving and solidarity, under the wise leadership and humanitarian commitment of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE. The Ruler of Dubai, and it is certainly the largest and most influential initiative of its kind in support of efforts to address global hunger, and while 800 million people in the world suffer from malnutrition, it is the duty of each of us to contribute to providing a better future in which everyone has the ability to obtain the healthy nutrition they need. We will strongly support this humanitarian cause in the coming years, and because joint collective efforts are more effective than individual efforts, we encourage everyone to contribute to creating a happier and healthier tomorrow for those in need.” The “Billion Meals” initiative receives donations through approved channels, namely the website www.1billionmeals.ae and a bank transfer to the account of the “Billion Meals” initiative on the approved account number: AE300260001015333439802 at Emirates NBD in UAE dirhams. If you wish to donate one dirham per day to the initiative through a monthly subscription, you can send a text message with the word “meal” or “meal” to the number 1020 for users of the “du” network, or to the number 1110 for users of the “Etisalat network” and through the “Billion Meals” initiative call center. ” 8009999



