In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, Azizi Real Estate Development Company announced its donation of 600 million dirhams to establish an educational endowment complex, as part of the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign. » Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals around the world in a sustainable manner.

This came during an agreement signed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation and Azizi Real Estate Development Company, whereby the company will undertake the construction and development of the Endowment Educational Complex in the Emirate of Dubai, which is one of the largest charitable contributions in the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said through his account on the “X” website: “In a charitable initiative considered among the highest in the country, today witnessed the signing of an agreement between Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives and Azizi Developments Company, according to which the company will donate to build an educational complex worth 600 million.” A dirham as part of the Mother’s Endowment launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the beginning of the holy month.

His Highness added: “Our private sector proves every day that it is a partner in responsibility… a partner in the process of construction… and a partner in the process of goodness in Dubai and the Emirates. All thanks and appreciation to them.”

The proceeds of the Endowment Educational Complex will go entirely towards enabling students to complete their education and qualifications and obtain the necessary skills to keep pace with developments in the labor market.

This endowment educational complex will represent an important addition to the education sector in the Emirate of Dubai, the UAE and the region, and supports the efforts of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation to spread education in less fortunate communities around the world.

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, stressed that the expansion of building endowment educational projects embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to sustain giving and provide the necessary capabilities to permanently improve the education sector, and provide the opportunity New generations have access to academic and cognitive achievement and keep pace with global developments in academic and research aspects and methods of developing skills.

His Excellency said: “The agreement signed with Azizi Real Estate Development Company, as part of the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign, represents a qualitative addition to the efforts of the UAE and the (Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives) Foundation, in charitable and humanitarian work, and improving the reality of societies by focusing on the education process.” “As the best investment to face the challenges of the present and future and the gateway to achieving prosperity and a decent human life.”

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi expressed his confidence that the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation will continue to achieve achievements in the field of sustainable education for children of less fortunate communities, based on its great experience in this field and its constant endeavor to develop work methods, and thanks to the efforts of… White hands in UAE society who are keen on making every charitable and humanitarian initiative a success.

Pivotal role for education

For his part, Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azizi Real Estate Development Company, said: “The agreement signed with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation to establish an educational and endowment complex in Dubai expresses our shared belief in the pivotal role of education in the lives of societies, and in achieving Economic prosperity and social stability, and we hope to God that this endowment complex will have a positive impact in enabling students of science to be equipped with contemporary knowledge and have the ability to contribute to building a bright future for their countries and communities.”

He added: “We are honored to contribute to the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and to support the blessed efforts made by the (Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives) Foundation to help the less fortunate groups around the world, and its constant endeavor to spread knowledge and provide The capabilities to ensure its sustainability, and we are confident that the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign will make a difference in the lives of millions of people, and that supporting it is one of the best works we do in the holy month of Ramadan, to honor every mother and achieve the noble goals of this inspiring humanitarian initiative.”

Organized charity work

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, seeks to revive the endowment as a development tool for communities, consolidate the values ​​of honoring parents, affection, compassion, and solidarity among members of society, and highlight the role that the mother plays in providing a family climate. Encouraging and supporting children’s education, in addition to strengthening the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work, by providing a sustainable endowment that ensures the provision of opportunities for education and empowerment for the less fortunate groups or those who lack access to the necessary resources. The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign opens the door to systematic and organized charitable work, and facilitates it for everyone who wants to do good in a sustainable and growing manner, and through an easy and smooth mechanism. The campaign is consistent with the teachings of the true Islamic religion and common human nature.

The campaign provides the opportunity for every person to donate in his mother’s name to the “Mother’s Endowment.” It also aims to support individuals, with education and rehabilitation, in less fortunate communities, by supporting the educational process, within the various academic, professional and qualification levels, which provides sustainable opportunities to improve their quality of life and advance their lives. Their reality, and contributes to empowering them and preparing them for the current and future labor markets, which is reflected in achieving stability in their societies and activating the wheel of growth and development in various fields.