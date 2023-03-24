Azizi Real Estate Development Company announced its contribution of 50 million dirhams to support the “Endowment of a Billion Meals” campaign, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to launch the largest endowment fund to feed food in Ramadan in a sustainable manner.

The “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, aims to find sustainable solutions, implement programs and projects to combat hunger, and support the most needy groups in the world.

The campaign is inspired by the spirit of the noble hadiths: “Your choice is one of the foods of food”, and “what he believed in my fullness and its neighbor is hungry”, and “When the son of Adam died, his work is cut off from him except for a third: a charity, or a maid, or a maid, or a maid, For him.” And it coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, the month of giving, giving, solidarity, compassion, righteousness and benevolence.

Azizi Real Estate Development Company pledged to provide 50 million dirhams over five years, to contribute to providing food support and food security for the less fortunate in many countries of the world. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azizi Real Estate Development Company, said: “We are honored to contribute to the campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, within the framework of His Highness’s keenness to launch charitable initiatives that provide an opportunity for various segments of society and its institutions, to express their commitment to those They are in dire need of help and support.”

He added: «We are proud to support the campaign (Stop a Billion Meals) with 50 million dirhams over five years, and we pledge 10 million dirhams every year to contribute to the fight against hunger around the world, based on our firm commitment to the principles of humanitarian action and the values ​​of good and giving in the UAE, and out of the company’s concern to fulfill its social responsibility.