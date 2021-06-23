The president of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Covid in the Senate, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), said this Wednesday (June 23, 2021) that the denunciations made by the deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF) are perhaps the most serious received by the collegiate so far.

“So we have to be very careful because it’s a time when it was perhaps the most serious complaint that the CPI has received”, he declared to journalists.

The deputy said he alerted President Jair Bolsonaro about irregularities in the contract between the Ministry of Health and Need Medicines for the purchase of 20 million doses of the Indian vaccine Covaxin.

Documents indicate that the Ministry of Health will pay more for the vaccine than the Indian federal government. The Public Prosecutor’s Office also ordered an investigation into the contract, on the grounds of a crime of administrative misconduct.

Miranda said she went to the president in January to report that “Some things happened in the Ministry of Health”. The contract was signed the following month.

The congressman reportedly sought out Bolsonaro again on March 20 of this year “with all the documentation in hand”. The documentation, in this case, was the contract itself and the payment request.

The deputy says he alerted the president that Need Medicines was “the same economic group that received medicines from the Ministry of Health and did not deliver”.

Aziz said that it was the deputy himself who sought him out to ask to be invited by the CPI and to be heard along with his brother, Luis Ricardo Miranda, who is a servant of the Ministry of Health. The invitation was approved by the collegiate on Wednesday.

“This is a very delicate issue for us to treat it with delicacy, we cannot rush into these issues so that later the discourse that we want to politicize prevails”, said Aziz.

The senator also stated that he asked that it be asked whether there is an inquiry with the PF (Federal Police) investigating the alleged irregularities. Miranda has said that after notifying Bolsonaro, he promised to forward the complaint to the PF.

Miranda stated that her brother is under pressure in Health: “My brother is under pressure from colonels, from people at the top of the government, to make a payment and import a vaccine that doesn’t have [aprovação da] Anvisa, to make a payment that was out of step with the contract and worse: the name of the company that will receive the money is not the one that signed the contract with the Ministry of Health, nor the intermediary. It’s crazy.”

One of the members of the Ministry of Health who would be pressuring the server would be Elcio Franco, executive secretary of the folder.

