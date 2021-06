Young people who end up in juvenile detention should be better helped after their release. That is the opinion of Aziz Akhath, former employee of the juvenile detention center in Lelystad. With his social media organization Buddycoach, he helps young people who are in trouble after their release. Including Mo, for whom he places a special request on LinkedIn, who can quickly count on thousands of hopeful responses.



