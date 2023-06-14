Rapporteur leaves open the permanence of mechanisms in the text and states that proposal will receive “many amendments”

The rapporteur for the fiscal framework in the Senate, senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), said, this Tuesday (June 13, 2023), that the permanence of Fundeb (Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and Valorization of Education Professionals) and the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District in the text concerns congressmen.

He avoided, however, advancing any position on the matter. He justified that he will also receive “many tweaks” for the text –until this Tuesday (June 13), there were 38, according to Aziz– and that would be a “disrespect” reject proposed amendments without talking to the authors.

“Today, I received 5 more amendments. There are already 38 in total. Until Tuesday [20.jun], I will definitely receive many amendments. I cannot here, before making a decision and talking to the author of the amendment (with respect to the author of the amendment), give you a decision in advance. It is a lack of respect for anyone who proposes to study the text and propose an amendment”he told reporters.

The senator also said that any changes to the Constitutional Fund and Fundeb will be dealt with by the parliamentarians themselves, since the text initially sent by the government did not subject the funds to the new fiscal rule.

The inclusion, it is worth remembering, was made by the rapporteur in the Chamber, deputy Cláudio Cajado (PP-BA), despite lobbying by the government and politicians from the federal capital to make him change his mind.

The parliamentarians who put pressure on Cajado in the Chamber also met with Aziz when the matter went to Casa Alta, in an attempt to sensitize him to withdraw the FCDF from the new fiscal rule.

Watch (6min13s):

CONTEXT

In the Chamber, Cláudio Cajado included Fundeb within the expenditure growth limit determined by the new rule. In the original proposal sent by the government, the Fund was outside the new ceiling. The inclusion was criticized by congressmen on the grounds that the rule could harm investments in education and hinder improvements in the sector.

Cajado also included the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District in the limit. The FCDF represents around 40% of the DF’s budget allocation in 2023 – R$ 23 billion of the total budget of R$ 57.4 billion. The fund is fed with transfers from the federal government –that is, funded by all the states of the federation.

It was established by the Federal Constitution of 1988, with the objective of funding the organization and maintenance of the Civil, Military, Penal and Fire Department and financial assistance to the Federal District for the execution of public services. Transfer values ​​are adjusted annually by the variation of RCL (Net Current Revenue) of the Federal Government.

VOTE IN JUNE

Aziz also said that he maintains his forecast of presenting the report on June 20th and taking the text to a vote in plenary the following day, June 21st. He pointed out that the economic team avoids changes in the text to avoid delays. By the rite of Congress, however, if excerpts are suppressed, the text would not need to return to the Chamber.

The calendar that includes the 20th and 21st needs to contemplate the approvals of the fiscal mark in the CAE (Economic Affairs Commission) and in the plenary. If the approved text is the same as the one that came out of the House, the proposal will go to the presidential sanction. If modified, it will return to Casa Baixa.