Trucks full of relief supplies drive back and forth to the disaster area in Turkey and Syria. There is practical help in the form of stuff. But at the same time, family members here in the Netherlands are terrified about the situation of their loved ones, thousands of miles away. Aziz Kawak, team leader at the Gouda Council for Refugees, offers them a listening ear.

#Aziz #comforts #family #victims #earthquake #Men #longer #stand #grief