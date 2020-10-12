The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has opened a criminal case against a Russian citizen, a military journalist and founder of the WarGonzo project, Semyon Pegov. He was accused of illegal border crossing, anti-state calls and calls for terrorism. This on Monday, October 12, reported on the website supervisory authority.

It is indicated that the journalist entered into a criminal relationship with persons in Armenia and the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Without the documents established by international rules, Pegov entered Khankendi and other occupied settlements through the territory of Armenia, the ministry said. The actions of the military commander are regarded as a violation of the law “On the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan” and the migration code of Azerbaijan, the report says.

The Prosecutor General of the Republic opened a criminal case under Articles 214-2 (public calls for terrorism), 281.1 (public calls directed against the state) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).

“The General Prosecutor’s Office has sent a request for legal assistance to the authorized structures of the country of which the said person is a citizen. An investigation is underway, “the ministry’s press service said.

Earlier on the same day, it became known that the Investigative Committee of Russia began checking blogger and military expert Sadat Guliyev, after he wished Pegov death on his Telegram channel Maiden Tower, accusing him of inciting ethnic hatred.

On October 3, the Armenian Defense Ministry asked the media to stop broadcasting live events in the zone of the military conflict, as this interferes with the work of the army. The ministry noted that earlier they had repeatedly asked journalists about the same, but some media continue to report both from the front line and from settlements.

Another aggravation of the military conflict between Baku and Yerevan in Karabakh took place on September 27. The parties suffer losses among the military and civilian population. They blamed each other for aggravating the situation.

The conflict in Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Baku lost control over the region and seven adjacent districts. Since 1992, negotiations have been underway on a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, headed by three co-chairs – Russia, the United States and France.