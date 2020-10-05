So far 220 Armenian soldiers were killed in the war Western journalists present in the Nagorno-Karabakh region have confirmed that the Azerbaijan army is using very deadly cluster bombs. Small bombs, unburnt from these bombs, can be seen scattered in Stephankert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh. Officials of Nagorno-Karabakh say that 220 soldiers have been killed in this war so far. The Armenia government claims that 21 civilians have been killed in the Azerbaijan attacks and 82 others have been badly injured.

109 countries banned clusters bomb worldwide Azerbaijan authorities have not yet given details of the casualties of their soldiers. However, he said that so far 25 civilians have been killed and 127 others have been injured. Let us know that 109 countries of the world have banned the use of clusters bombs that have caused harm for many years. So far neither Armenia nor Azerbaijan have signed the agreement. Experts say that a large number of ordinary civilians will be accidentally killed in the coming time by a cluster bomb in Azerbaijan in urban areas. It is being told that Israel and Turkey are supplying arms to Azerbaijan.

Rockets and Cluster Bombs lying on the streets in Stepenkert Armenia says that Azerbaijan soldiers are targeting Stepnkert with cannons and rockets. On the other hand, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has claimed that Armenian security forces are now bombing three other towns after targeting its Ganja city. Despite all the international efforts, neither side is willing to bow down. About 50 thousand people live in Stepenkert and the city is being filled with smoke and ashes by heavy bombardment. Rockets and cluster bombs are on the roads. Ordinary citizens have to spend their lives inside underground shelters.

Turkey’s threat, increased risk of proxy war with Russia Under tension in Nagorno-Karabakh, Turkey has threatened Armenia that the world will hear our roar. After this threat, there is a danger of Russia and Turkey jumping into the war of Armenia and Azerbaijan. While Russia is supporting Armenia, NATO countries along with Azerbaijan are Turkey and Israel. According to the New York Times report, Armenia and Russia have a defense treaty and if these Azerbaijan attacks occur on the territory of Armenia, Russia may have to come to the front. Russia also has a military base in Armenia. In this war, if the superpower equipped with nuclear weapons comes to Russia, then there may be a danger of war. France has also come out in support of Armenia.

