Azerbaijani troops attacked the city of Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh. Representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan said this on Friday, October 2, on his page in Facebook…

According to him, many civilians were injured as a result of the shelling. Civilian infrastructure was also damaged.

Earlier on October 2, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported on the capture of a number of heights during the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. In particular, it was noted that the Azerbaijani troops occupied the commanding heights around Madagiz in the Agdara direction, and were also able to advance in the Jebrail-Fizuli direction.

After that, Armenia announced its readiness to start negotiations on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group countries. At the same time, Yerevan stressed that it will continue to “resolutely repel the aggression of Azerbaijan.”

On September 27, fighting began in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR, Republic of Artsakh), because of which Baku and Yerevan have been conducting a territorial dispute for 30 years. Azerbaijan stated that Armenian forces fired at its positions and settlements, and announced the beginning of a counteroffensive. Armenia accused the Azerbaijani army of attacking Karabakh.

On October 1, the Presidents of Russia, France and the United States issued a joint statement on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and called on the parties to the conflict to immediately end hostilities.