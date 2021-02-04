One Azerbaijani soldier was killed and two were injured in the Aghdam region of Nagorno-Karabakh in an explosion that thundered on February 4. Reported by Interfax with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The department did not specify the cause of the explosion, but indicated that a criminal case had already been instituted into the death of the serviceman. Nothing threatens the lives of the wounded soldiers now, they are under the supervision of doctors. Details of the incident were also not disclosed.

On September 27, 2020, battles began on the line of demarcation between Azerbaijan and NKR. They continued until November 10, when Baku, Yerevan and Moscow adopted a joint ceasefire statement. As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained a number of territories lost in the early 1990s, including the Agdam region.

Earlier, the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas called on the Syrian mercenaries, who, according to various international organizations, have been present in Nagorno-Karabakh since the beginning of the conflict, to leave the region. He stated that illegal armed groups pose a direct threat to the collective security of the CSTO members.