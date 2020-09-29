Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev considers Armenia’s demands unacceptable, so there can be no talk of a negotiation process. He said this on the air of the channel Russia 1…

He noted that Yerevan recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh as its territory, and the essence of the principles developed by the OSCE Minsk group is that the territories around the former autonomous region be transferred to Baku.

Aliyev believes that Armenia is deliberately violating the negotiation process. At the same time, he assessed the role of Turkey in the conflict as stabilizing, since Ankara “morally supports” Azerbaijan.

He also added that now there is a tense situation in Karabakh, there are casualties among the military and 11 among the civilian population. He has no information about the downed Su-25.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan earlier confirmed the message of the military that the Su-25 of the republic’s air force was shot down in the Armenian airspace.

On Sunday, there was another aggravation of the conflict in the disputed territory, the parties accuse each other of escalation. On September 29, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara is ready to support Baku both at the negotiating table and on the battlefield.

Russia called on other countries to “convince the warring parties to cease fire and return to a peaceful settlement of this long-standing conflict.”