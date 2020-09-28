The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliev, decreed this Monday a partial mobilization in the country due to the escalation of tensions in the Nagorno Karabakh enclave, where new violent clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began this Sunday. According to the presidential decree, the order takes effect this Monday.

On Sunday, Aliyev also decreed martial law throughout the country and a curfew in some cities due to the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, where dozens of victims have already been registered between both sides of the conflict. Speaking this Sunday before the country’s Security Council, Aliyev promised not to give in an iota in the conflict with Armenia, which dates back to the end of the 1980s and which led Azerbaijan to lose control on Nagorno Karabakh after a bloody war that caused more than 25,000 deaths.

«We are in our land, we do not want that of others. But we will not give ours to anyone, “Aliyev told the country’s military leadership. The Azerbaijani leader insisted that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict cannot be resolved “by halves”.

“We will never allow the creation of the so-called ‘second Armenian state’ on Azerbaijani territory. Today’s events are proof of this, “he said while calling for the restoration of” historical justice “and the” territorial integrity of the country “in such a way as to satisfy the Azerbaijani people.

No information



The new escalation in Nagorno Karabakh, of which both sides accuse each other, also led Armenia to enact martial law and general mobilization throughout its territory.

The Nagorno Karabakh forces have so far confirmed the deaths of at least 31 military personnel in the attacks by the Azerbaijani forces and published the names of the deceased soldiers. Armenia has denied Azerbaijani information about hundreds of its soldiers killed in clashes with Azerbaijani forces. Baku, in turn, has so far not offered official information on the number of military casualties in the region during the escalation that began this Sunday.

At the same time, both parties reported several victims among the civilian population, residing in the line of separation between the parties in Nagorno Karabakh.