Azerbaijan reported the movement of Armenian military equipment to the border

Azerbaijani media reportedthat Armenian military equipment is moving towards the border with Armenia.

According to Axar.az, the Armenian side is concentrating forces at the border in the direction of Zangezur (Syunik region of Armenia). Yerevan has not yet responded to these statements.

Earlier, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev, in a conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said that statements about Azerbaijan’s plans to attack Armenia are groundless.

On February 1, Pashinyan met halfway with the Azerbaijani authorities and proposed removing references to Nagorno-Karabakh from the Declaration of Independence of Armenia.