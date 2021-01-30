Azerbaijan has begun to create structures of local executive and other state authorities in the territories that came under its control in Nagorno-Karabakh.

As reported TASS with reference to the press service of the republic’s Cabinet of Ministers, by March 1, state bodies of Azerbaijan must submit proposals to the ministries of economy and finance on the funds required for this.

The day before, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov held telephone talks. The ministers discussed the implementation of the trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 9 last year and January 11 this year.