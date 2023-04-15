In Yerevan, at the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship, a man set fire to the flag of Azerbaijan. The ceremony took place on Friday, April 14th.

Initially, the audience booed the flag-bearer girl with the flag of Azerbaijan who entered the stage. After that, a man ran onto the stage, snatched the flag from her hands, set it on fire and ran away.

The author of the provocation was the show’s designer Aram Nikolyan, who took part in organizing the event. After the incident, the flag was changed and returned to its place.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemned the incident and expressed concern that the organizers did not ensure the security of the event.

On April 11, Yerevan and Baku accused each other of shooting near the village of Tekh between the cities of Goris and Lachin near the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, where three Azerbaijani and four Armenian servicemen were killed.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused Armenia of not being interested in the peace process. The diplomats said that Yerevan’s provocations against Baku violated the norms and principles of international law, as well as the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

The Armenian Defense Ministry made retaliatory accusations against the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, stating that the latter act as provocateurs, and the Armenian military take retaliatory actions only for protection.

Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated against the backdrop of contesting the ownership of Nagorno-Karabakh, which in 1988 announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the military conflict of 1992-1994, Baku lost control over Karabakh.

In November 2020, Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the participation of the Russian Federation, signed an agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

In the fall of 2022, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border worsened. Yerevan and Baku accused each other of the escalation, and also reported deaths on each side.