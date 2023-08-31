Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: the country’s embassy in Lebanon was bombarded with bottles with fuses

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan reported that the country’s embassy in Lebanon was pelted with explosive paint bottles, reports TASS.

“About 50 people of Armenian origin, who held a rally in front of the Azerbaijani embassy in Lebanon, hit the fence around the administrative building of the diplomatic mission, pelted it with paint bottles they brought with them and fuses attached to them,” the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry specified that none of the embassy employees were injured. The police who arrived at the scene did not have time to detain the attackers. It is also noted that Baku sent a note to the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, an investigation is underway, and the security of the embassy has been strengthened.

In July, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan could sign a peace treaty with Baku this year, but on the condition that a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert (the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) begins.