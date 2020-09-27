The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has published footage of strikes on the positions of the Osa air defense system. Video appeared on Youtube-channel of the military department.

The footage, according to the Ministry of Defense, shows “the moment of destruction of the enemy’s military equipment.” “As a result of the counter-offensive of the Azerbaijani army units in various directions of the front, a large number of manpower and military equipment of the Armenian troops were destroyed,” the ministry said.

Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry showed the shelling and destruction of battle tanks of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Azerbaijani side denies the fact of the destruction of military equipment as a result of the actions of Armenia.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, 2020. Azerbaijan and Armenia exchanged mutual accusations of escalating the conflict. According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, civilians were killed as a result of the actions of the Armenian side.

Nagorno-Karabakh, whose population is predominantly Armenian, declared independence from Azerbaijan in 1991. Baku tried to retake the region by force, causing a war to break out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic signed a truce protocol, but occasionally clashes resume.