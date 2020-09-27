The Azerbaijani authorities do not see the need for general mobilization, the army is complete. On Sunday, September 27, reports Civil service of the republic for mobilization and conscription.

It is indicated that its local branches and divisions continue to receive numerous complaints about citizens who wish to volunteer to go to war on the front line, as well as provide all possible assistance.

“At present, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan are staffed in accordance with the requirements of the legislation. The protection of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan is ensured by the Azerbaijani Army, ”the statement says.

The civil service noted that if the need arises, additional human resources can be attracted, but now there is no such need.

Earlier, on Sunday, the President of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Arayik Harutyunyan, declared martial law and general mobilization. The government of Armenia took the same measures.

On the same day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan had initiated an attack on Nagorno-Karabakh.

In turn, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan stated that the Armenian Armed Forces fired at settlements on the line of contact in Karabakh. According to him, there are civilians killed. The agency also announced a missile strike on positions in the direction of Vardenis from Baku.

Yerevan, on the other hand, reported three destroyed tanks, two shot down helicopters and three enemy drones.