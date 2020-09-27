The Azerbaijani Armed Forces command has decided to launch a counter-offensive operation along the entire front line, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The report says that such a decision was made “in order to prevent the active combat active Armed Forces of Armenia, to ensure the safety of the civilian population,” reports TASS…

In addition, it is noted that a combat helicopter of the Azerbaijani Air Force was shot down in the Terter direction, the crew members survived. At the same time, 12 units of OSA anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armenian air defense units were destroyed in various directions.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia, in turn, reports that during the battles three tanks of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were knocked out. As press secretary of the military department Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page, at 07:10 (06:10 Moscow time) Azerbaijani troops launched an offensive along the entire length of the contact line. “Azerbaijani troops were thrown back in several directions. The enemy suffered human and material losses, ”she added.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced the advance of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the Azerbaijani army is shelling settlements.

At the same time, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stated that the Azerbaijani army is taking measures in response to the actions of the Armenian military and is controlling the situation.