Azerbaijani Ambassador Polad Bulbul oglu announced that he is ending his diplomatic mission in Moscow after 18.5 years of work, writes TASS.

Polad Bulbul oglu announced his decision on the eve of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Baku for a meeting with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev, where the leaders of the states were to discuss the Azerbaijani-Armenian settlement.

The diplomat noted that he would like to represent his native Shusha, as well as the region’s residents, in the Azerbaijani parliament, and expressed hope to become “the first deputy after the liberation of Karabakh.”

“I worked in Moscow for 18.5 years. This is a lot for the diplomatic service. And at this stage, it would be more correct for me to represent my native Shusha, the residents of the region, in parliament. (…) I would like to devote the rest of my life – as much as Allah sends – to greater communication with the people and nature of my homeland,” Polad Bulbul oglu noted.

It was previously reported that Putin would visit Azerbaijan on August 18-19. It is also known that the heads of state intend to adopt a Joint Statement and sign intergovernmental documents.