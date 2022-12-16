The crisis between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues. On December 12, 2022, Azerbaijani “environmental activists” blocked the only road connecting the Artsakh region to Armenia, the Lachin corridor, in the region monitored by the Russian peacekeeping mission, established after the November ceasefire. 2020. The following day, gas supply to the region was also interrupted. The actions threaten the delicate peace in the region, jeopardize the lives of 130,000 people and also demonstrate the contradictions of some recent international positions, especially of the European Union.

Azerbaijani authorities deny any responsibility for both actions, as if “environmental activists” in the region were fully autonomous. Supposedly interested in inspecting the huge Kashen copper mine, they camped on the road and held provocative protests in front of Russian peacekeepers. On December 13, troops from Azerbaijan were deployed near the region. The act effectively creates a blockade of the Artsakh region, a self-proclaimed Armenian-majority republic within legally Azerbaijani territory.

The whole region, geographically, is called Nagorno-Karabakh, or Upper Karabakh, in translated English. About 130,000 people live in the Republic of Artsakh and their access to medical services, food and heating is under threat, amidst the harsh winter in the region. The border dispute is a legacy of the times of the Russian Empire, succeeded by the USSR. In the Soviet period, the region, although mostly Armenian, the historical population of the region, was administratively part of the Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan.

After the end of the USSR and successive conflicts, the stalemate continues. In short, the population is Armenian in a territory that legally belongs to Azerbaijan. We have already dealt with the history of the region and this conflict on several occasions here in our space, with some suggestions for readings in October and November 2020, when the ceasefire that is currently in force, after the military victory of Azerbaijan. This victory provided a strategic position for the Azerbaijanis, threatening the aforementioned Lachin corridor and ensuring a possible siege and total blockade of Artsakh.

Condemnations to Azerbaijan

Reactions from part of the international community have already taken place. Ned Price, spokesman for the US State Department, posted on a social network that “the closure of the Lachin corridor has serious humanitarian implications and delays the peace process. We ask the government of Azerbaijan to restore free movement in the corridor. The way forward is through negotiations.” Peter Stano, EU foreign policy spokesman, also posted on social media that “The EU urges the Azerbaijani authorities to ensure freedom and safety of movement along the corridor.”

Even António Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, spoke out. Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, “The Secretary-General is following with concern the ongoing developments in the Lachin corridor and urges both sides to reduce tensions and ensure freedom and safety of movement along the corridor, in line with with the agreements reached previously”. Guterres’ statements come shortly after a meeting with Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ararat Mirzoyan, who reportedly appealed to the international community.

The point is that there is no point in the European Union “exhorting the authorities” of Azerbaijan to comply with an agreement while they happily buy gas from the country. Let us remember that, last July 19, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, received the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for the signing of agreements in Baku. The idea is to double European imports of Azeri natural gas to at least 20 billion cubic meters per year by 2027. According to von der Leyen, the agreement “will help to compensate for cuts in the supply of Russian gas and will contribute to energy security in Europe” .

What does the president think Azerbaijan will do with these resources from the sale of gas? It will continue to buy arms in droves, especially from Turkey and Israel, a NATO country and a US ally. To think that, after a great military victory, Azerbaijan would simply stop its machine is, to say the least, naive. The “negotiations” are just so that the country can lick its wounds and rebuild its arsenals, projecting its next military offensives that revolve around the typical territorial irredentism of newly founded states and governed by authoritarian and nationalist regimes.

Last November 25, inclusive, the Baku regime already announced that it would withdraw from the talks mediated by France, stating that the French were not neutral mediators. Pure theater, as the government did not intend to be a serious part of these negotiations from the beginning. When the gas agreements were signed, in July, we commented here in our space that the diversification of natural gas supplies to Europe in relation to Russian gas has nothing to do with Human Rights or armed conflicts, but only with European security.

idealistic sleep

Buying Russian natural gas has become synonymous with providing money to a country that will use those currencies to maintain its military machine that is being used in a war inside Europe that creates European refugees and that may ultimately turn against Russia. European Union itself. If Azerbaijan uses the foreign exchange from gas sales to Europe to invade Armenia, or Algeria uses it in a war against Morocco or to repress the young population that demands change, or the UAE buys bombs to use in Yemen we will not have the same repercussions.

Democracy is talked about, but even in liberal indices such as the Democracy Index from the Economist magazine, Azerbaijan is a more authoritarian country than Russia. A dictatorship ruled by father and son since the foundation of the State, thirty years ago. It would be more effective for the EU to suspend this type of gas purchase agreement. Which will not happen, of course, in international politics, interests prevail over moral discourses, as we always remember here. This is not to deny that there is a complex crisis, nor that part of Azerbaijan’s agendas are legitimate.

It is only necessary to attest that an armed conflict and a humanitarian tragedy are on the horizon while Europe simply watches passively, as this is not a possible threat to its interests, unlike the war in Ukraine. Armenia, then, needs to rely on its basically two allies, Russia and Iran. Which makes it the target of criticism in part of the so-called West. Well, what other options do Armenians have? Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Putin last December 9, while the defense ministers of both countries also met.

The blockade of the Lachin corridor, however, slightly strained relations between Armenia and Russia. While Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that the country is “concerned about the blockage of the Lachin corridor, caused by disagreements between the parties on the development of mineral deposits”, Russia has not directly criticized or blamed the Azerbaijan. Pashinyan then said that “the silence of several friendly countries is strange to say the least”, while thanking the US and EU for their statements.

The Pashinyan government is “pro-Western”, contrary to the Russophile stance of most Armenian governments since the end of the USSR. Even some more pragmatic critics of Russophilia argue that relations with Moscow are a matter of survival for the tiny Armenian republic, squeezed between two larger, more powerful neighbors and historic rivals, Turkey and Azerbaijan. The Armenian government is also perceived as weak, being the target of a military ultimatum in March 2021. Not everything is simple, and Russia is also one of Azerbaijan’s main economic partners.

In Armenia’s internal political scene, the opposition says that the Pashinyan government is ready to cede Artsakh to Azerbaijan, while allies of the premier accuse Russia of wanting to involve Armenia in another war, as if the conflict was not just paralyzed by the ceasefire . Lawmaker Vigen Khachatryan went so far as to directly blame Russian forces for the blockade. Russia is not extremely willing to intervene militarily in the region, both because it is committed to its invasion of Ukraine and because of the distance from the Pashinyan government.

The best possibility is, of course, the negotiated solution, with the least number of deaths possible. This, however, is not to everyone’s liking. Mainly, the Azerbaijani regime is not encouraged to play the diplomatic game, having the knife and cheese in hand for a military offensive. In this truism, it is necessary for two actors to awaken from their idealistic sleep. The European Union, in its vague statements consumed by contradictions, and the Pashinyan government, which does not seem to understand the context surrounding its country, waiting for a solution to fall from the sky.