On December 19, the Azerbaijani authorities handed over to Armenia 10 servicemen detained during the clashes on the border of the two countries, the State Commission of the Republic for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens reported.

“As a manifestation of adherence to the principles of humanism, the Republic of Azerbaijan, through the mediation of the European Union, handed over 10 Armenian servicemen to Armenia on December 19,” the statement reads. website commission.

It is specified that the transferred persons were detained on November 16 “while preventing a provocation by the Armenian armed forces in the Kalbajar direction.”

In addition, the statement of the State Commission indicates that on November 26, Azerbaijan extradited a civilian and serviceman to Armenia.

“At the same time, as a result of negotiations, the Armenian side provided the Azerbaijani side with mine maps of other liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We are grateful to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation for the intermediary mission in obtaining mine maps, ”the organization added.

On December 14, President of the European Council Charles Michel said that the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev, had assured the EU of their commitment to the implementation of the agreements on Karabakh reached with the mediation of Russia.

Michel stressed that the key humanitarian issues, such as the release of detainees and the fate of the missing, are of decisive importance. He noted that humanitarian gestures from both sides will help build confidence between countries and help create conditions for reconciliation and peace.

On November 26, Sochi hosted a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The talks lasted about three hours and were timed to coincide with the anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire declaration in Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9, 2020.

Following the meeting, a joint statement was issued. It indicates that the parties agreed to take steps to increase the level of stability and security on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. In addition, an agreement was reached on the creation of a bilateral commission on the delimitation of the state border with its subsequent demarcation with the advisory assistance of the Russian Federation.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have disputed the ownership of Nagorno-Karabakh since 1988. Then the region, in which mostly Armenians live, announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the 1992-1994 military conflict, Baku lost control over Karabakh. In September 2020, during the hostilities, Baku took control of a number of settlements.

In November 2020, Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the participation of Russia, signed an agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.