“We want to restore our territorial integrity, we are doing it and will do it,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday.

The Azerbaijani president vowed, Wednesday, September 30, to continue military operations until the Armenian forces withdraw from Nagorno Karabakh, a separatist region supported by Yerevan, the scene of a bloody armed conflict for four days.

“We have only one condition, the total, unconditional and prompt withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Armenia from our land. If the government of Armenia accepts this condition, the fighting will stop, the blood will stop shedding.”President Ilham Aliyev said after visiting wounded soldiers in a hospital.

Earlier, Azerbaijani diplomacy had informed the conflict mediators, the Minsk Group (Russia, United States, France) formed within the OSCE, that Baku was determined to fight.

Turkey said on Tuesday it was determined to help Azerbaijan to “to recover its occupied lands and to defend its rights and interests according to international law” in Nagorno Karabakh.

Emmanuel Macron reacted on Wednesday, saying to himself “concerned” by statements “warriors” from Turkey. “I have noted Turkey’s political statements which I think are reckless and dangerous”, the head of state said at a press conference in the Latvian capital Riga.