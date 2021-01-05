Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that an international airport will be built in the city of Fizuli in Karabakh in 2021 on his order, reports Interfax…

According to Aliyev, the international airport in Fizuli will allow inviting foreign guests to the city of Shusha.

In addition, the President of Azerbaijan declared the old capital of Karabakh, Shusha, the cultural capital of the republic. Aliyev said that a group of specialists is already working in Shusha, which is conducting an audit of the housing stock, historical monuments and the damage caused to them. Azerbaijan intends to return its historical appearance to the city. It is also planned to renovate a mosque in Shusha in the near future.

Let us remind you that Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the mediation of the Russian Federation, concluded an agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, which began there in September this year. According to the agreements, the opposing sides remain in their positions, and Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation Alexei Overchuk. During the talks, the parties discussed the issues of interaction between the two countries in the economic, energy, transport, agricultural spheres in 2021.