BAKU, Azerbaijan — In a few months, diplomats from nearly every country in the world will arrive in Azerbaijan, a tiny petrostate on the Caspian Sea wedged between Russia and Iran, to discuss how best to avert the growing dangers of climate change.

It is an unlikely place for such talks: it is remote, has an authoritarian government and — most crucially — is hyper-dependent on fossil fuels. Azerbaijan is hosting the annual climate summit, called COP29, only thanks to a peculiar United Nations selection process that left it as the last available option.

Mukhtar Babayev, a bureaucrat put in charge of the talks, never anticipated playing such a prominent role. “We don’t have a reputation as developers of green transition ideas,” he said.

Babayev, 56, and his team are tasked with balancing divergent interests, from dominant petrostates like Saudi Arabia to sinking island states like Vanuatu. It is a seemingly vertical learning curve for officials who acknowledge their inexperience in global climate policy.

They also acknowledge that they are under pressure from some in their country who fear the global energy transition away from fossil fuels. Almost all of Azerbaijan’s exports are oil and gas.

And despite a consensus that the world must stop burning fossil fuels as soon as possible, Babayev offered a defense for those who produce them, particularly natural gas, which has made his country a more important player on the geopolitical stage in recent years as Europe raced to find replacements for Russian supplies.

Compared to oil and coal, he said, “gas is an energy resource that does less damage to nature.” He also noted: “If European countries are against gas, why are they asking for more from Azerbaijan?”

As alarm bells ring over global warming, Azerbaijan has barely begun the process of switching from oil and gas. It has argued, as have many less-developed nations, that rich nations should shell out billions of dollars to help them transition their economies, given that the world’s richest countries are responsible for most greenhouse gas emissions.

The environmental damage caused by fossil fuel extraction will be visible from the stadium in the capital, Baku, where the talks will be held. Across a lake that stinks of sulfur, platforms spew puddles of stagnant oil. Day and night, a refinery next door burns methane, one of the most potent greenhouse gases.

COP29 came to the country of 10 million people almost by chance. According to the UN agency sponsoring the summit, host countries are chosen on a rotating cycle, and this time it was the turn of a nation from Eastern Europe or the Caucasus. But Russia vetoed most of the candidates, deeming them hostile to its invasion of Ukraine. In the end, Azerbaijan was the only country left.

Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29 has caused jitters in the climate activist community. It is the second year in a row that a petrostate has hosted the talks.

Last year’s summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, was chaired by Sultan al Jaber, who heads the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Al Jaber pushed through an outcome document from the meeting in which all countries committed to abandoning the use of fossil fuels by mid-century. But it also hinted at the role of gas as a “transition fuel,” even as scientists warned that the world cannot afford to invest in new gas production if it is serious about limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

Babayev often deferred to the wisdom of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, who has ruled the country since taking over from his father in 2003. Since Azerbaijan gained independence in 1991, the Aliyev family has consolidated power and wealth, fueled by fossil fuel revenues. Baku today gleams with skyscrapers owned by his family and associates.

“Now the government can think: ‘OK, oil and gas are good, but let’s look to the future,’” Babayev said. The future, Aliyev’s government has said, is investment in renewable energy at home coupled with gas exports.

Babayev and his team will be grappling with high expectations at the summit. The world is still on track for more than 2 degrees of warming.