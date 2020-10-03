Baku showed a new video of the destruction of Armenian military equipment. It is published on Youtube-channel of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

It is noted that the video was filmed at night. The footage shows how the army is destroying the columns of military equipment. The Ministry of Defense claims that by doing so they stopped the enemy’s combat activity.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia on Saturday, October 3, reported about three planes of the Azerbaijani Air Force shot down in Nagorno-Karabakh. It is said that fighting continues in the northern and southern directions of the Karabakh border.

Armed clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) began on September 27. Yerevan and Baku accused each other of escalating the conflict. Azerbaijan said it occupied seven villages that were under enemy control. Armenia denies this information. At the same time, the President of the unrecognized NKR Arayik Harutyunyan admitted the loss of part of his positions in the Talysh region and in the southern direction.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, after which a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the NKR signed a truce protocol with the mediation of Russia, but hostilities are periodically resumed.