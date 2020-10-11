The death toll as a result of rocket attacks by the Armenian armed forces on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja has grown to nine. It is reported by General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan Sunday, October 11th.

“On October 11, 2020, at about 2 am, as a result of rocket attacks by the Armenian armed forces on residential buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city in the Republic of Azerbaijan, nine people, including four women, were killed,” the statement said.

Interfax with reference to the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office, notes that at present the forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of this republic are working to clear the rubble of a multi-storey residential building, which was hit by a missile fired by the Armenian Armed Forces. “A total of 34 people were injured, of which 16 were women and six children,” the message says.

Earlier on Sunday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported seven dead and 33 wounded in the shelling of Ganja from the territory of the Berd region of Armenia.

In total, more than 10 residential buildings and over 100 civilian objects were damaged by rocket attacks on the Armenian side in Ganja, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

In turn, the Ministry of Defense of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Republic of Artsakh) reported on Sunday about 25 more soldiers killed in battles with Azerbaijani units in the zone of the Karabakh conflict.

In total, according to the specified data of the department, 429 servicemen of the NKR defense army have been killed since the beginning of hostilities on September 27.

Earlier, as a result of consultations held in Moscow on the initiative of the Russian side, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a ceasefire from 12:00 local time (11:00 Moscow time) on October 10 for humanitarian purposes to exchange prisoners and bodies of the dead.

The parties also agreed, through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, to begin substantive negotiations for the earliest possible achievement of a peaceful settlement of the situation in NKR and confirmed the invariability of the format of the negotiation process.

However, after reaching an agreement, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported on October 10 about the activation of the use of unmanned aerial vehicles by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the southern direction of the contact line in Karabakh and the death of 28 more NKR servicemen.

The press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan wrote on Facebook that on Saturday the Azerbaijani side fired rockets at villages in the vicinity of the city of Kapan, there are casualties and wounded.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denied this information, calling it a provocation, and also announced the shelling of the Terter and Aghdam regions around Karabakh from the Armenian side.

On Saturday evening, the General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan announced a heavy artillery shelling by the Armenian side of the villages of Chemenli and Zangishali of the Aghdam region, as a result of the explosion of a shell a resident of the village of Chemenli of Karabakh was killed.

Another aggravation of the military conflict between Baku and Yerevan in Karabakh took place on September 27. The parties blamed each other for escalating the situation.

The conflict in Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Baku lost control over the region and seven adjacent districts. Since 1992, negotiations have been underway on a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, headed by three co-chairs – Russia, the United States and France.