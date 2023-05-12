Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports mortar shelling of positions by Armenia

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported on the mortar shelling of the positions of the Armed Forces (AF) of the republic from Armenia. This is reported TASS.

“On May 12, at 17:15 (16:15 Moscow time), units of the Armenian Armed Forces deployed in the Zod direction of the Basarkechyar region fired mortars at the opposite positions of the Azerbaijani army,” the ministry said.

It is noted that the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are taking “adequate response measures.”

Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported on the shelling from Azerbaijan in the direction of the village of Sotk, Gegharkunik region, which began early in the morning on May 11. According to the ministry, four servicemen were wounded in the attack.

Baku later said that a serviceman of the Azerbaijani army was killed due to clashes at the border.