Five Azerbaijani citizens died as a result of artillery shelling from the Armenian side. This was reported in the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office on Sunday, September 27.

“Elbrus Gurbanov, a resident of the Gashalty village of Naftalan region, and four members of his family were killed as a result of shelling by the Armenian Armed Forces,” he said. Interfax the message of the department.

A criminal case was initiated on premeditated murder on the basis of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity (Article 120.2.12 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan), waging an aggressive war (Article 100.2) and under other articles of the country’s criminal code.

Earlier that day, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan announced that 19 civilians were injured as a result of the aggravation of the situation on the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh. In addition, damage was caused to residential buildings and civilian objects in a number of villages in several districts.

According to the leaders of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR), two civilians were killed, and more than 30 civilians were wounded.

On September 27, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that the Azerbaijani armed forces had initiated an attack on Nagorno-Karabakh. In response, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense stated that the Armenian armed forces fired at the settlements on the contact line in Karabakh, there were killed and wounded among civilians. Yerevan, on the other hand, reported three destroyed tanks, two shot down helicopters and three enemy drones.

Later, the president of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Arayik Harutyunyan, declared martial law and general mobilization. The Armenian government has taken similar measures, writes “Gazeta.ru”… Azerbaijan, on the other hand, announced the introduction of martial law throughout the country and a curfew in a number of cities and regions from 28 September.