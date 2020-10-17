In the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, the death toll as a result of rocket attacks exceeded ten people, almost 40 more were injured. This was announced on Twitter by the assistant to the president of the republic Hikmet Hajiyev.

According to him, civilians were killed, the rescue operation continues.

In turn, the General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan announced 12 dead and more than 40 wounded. According to the ministry, civil infrastructure and vehicles were seriously damaged.

As reported TASS, one missile strike hit a residential building, rescuers continue to clear the rubble and look for the victims and the bodies of the dead.

On Saturday night, the Azerbaijani authorities announced a missile strike on the cities of Ganja and Mingachevir. According to the Ministry of Defense of the republic, the cities were shelled from the territory of Armenia. However, the Armenian Defense Ministry denied these accusations.

The conflict in the region over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh escalated in late September. Baku and Yerevan accuse each other of escalation.