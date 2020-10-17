Azerbaijan refused to send military personnel to Moscow for a meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh with representatives of the Armenian Defense Ministry. About this agency TASS said the press secretary of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan Mane Gevorgyan.

She noted that Yerevan agreed with Russia’s proposal and sent its negotiators.

During the planned dialogue, the parties were to agree on a mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire in the unrecognized republic. “According to our information, Baku did not send its representatives to this meeting. This means that Baku, in fact, refuses the agreement reached in Moscow and responds with a refusal to Russia’s initiative, ”Gevorkian said.

On October 16, Pashinyan proposed applying the principle of “secession for the sake of salvation” to solve the Nagorno-Karabakh problem. According to him, this principle is a “modern manifestation” of the principle of self-determination of peoples.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) escalated sharply on September 27. Azerbaijan reported that Armenian forces fired at its positions and settlements on the contact line and announced a counteroffensive. Armenia, in turn, blamed the Azerbaijani military for the attack on Artsakh. Later, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on a truce and agreed to begin an exchange of prisoners and killed after the ceasefire entered into force. The parties decided to cease fire from noon on October 10, but soon began to accuse each other of violations.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol, but hostilities are periodically resumed.