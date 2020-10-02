The ongoing war between Armenia and Azerbaijan is now seen to be reaching a turning point. Thanks to Turkish and Israeli weapons, the Azerbaijan army has claimed to occupy many areas of Nagorno-Karabakh. More than 200 people have died in this war, including people from both sides. On the other hand, many countries of the world including Russia and America are demanding an immediate ceasefire unconditionally.Both sides are fiercely claiming to harm the other’s army. Where Armenia claims that her army and her comrades from Nagorno-Karabakh have killed several drones of Azerbaijan. On the other hand, Azerbaijan claims that it has blown up Armenia tanks and many military bases. Armenia even said at the beginning of the war that it had killed two Azerbaijan helicopters.

Putin spoke to Armenia’s PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Armenia’s Prime Minister Nicolian Pashinyan on Friday and inquired about the situation. The Kremlin said in a statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nicolian Pashinian have had a phone conversation for the third time in six days about the ongoing war in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. It is being told that Putin is angry with the provocative statements of Turkey.

There is a danger of war in Russia and Turkey

The escalating war in Armenia and Azerbaijan poses a threat to Russia and Turkey jumping into it. While Russia is supporting Armenia, NATO countries along with Azerbaijan are Turkey and Israel. According to the New York Times report, Armenia and Russia have a defense treaty and if these Azerbaijan attacks occur on the territory of Armenia, Russia may have to come to the front. On the other hand, Armenia has said that there have been some attacks on its land as well.

Putin rages on Azerbaijan fighters ‘terrorists’, talks to PM of Armenia

Turkey and Israel with Azerbaijan

On the other hand, Turkey and Israel stand with Azerbaijan. Turkey has issued a statement saying that we understand that this crisis will be resolved peacefully but till now the Armenian side does not seem inclined for it. Turkey said that we will continue to stand with the people of Azerbaijan against the aggressive action of Armenia or any other country. It is believed that Turkey was pointing towards Russia. At the same time, Israel is also supplying deadly weapons to Azerbaijan.



60 percent of Azerbaijan’s weapons are Israeli

Turkey and Pakistan are also involved in the ongoing war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Both these countries are encouraging terrorists to fight on behalf of Arjabizan. At the same time, Israel is supplying weapons to Azerbaijan. According to a report, 60% of Azerbaijan’s total arms purchases come from Israel. In such a situation, due to Israeli weapons, he is overshadowing the Armenian army. On the other hand, Russia is reluctant to openly support its close Armenia. In such a situation, due to the strengthening of one side, Azerbaijan’s step is seen to be heavy.