The Russian diplomat was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry because of the words of State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov. About it reports press service of the department.

“During the meeting, it was brought to the attention that the deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation from the ruling United Russia party Vitaly Milonov used unacceptable expressions against the state and people of Azerbaijan,” the Foreign Ministry stressed.

The representatives of the department noted that the statement of the parliamentarian does not reflect the position of Russia and contradicts the relations between the states at a high level. The Foreign Ministry considered that such statements are aimed at undermining the existing agreements.

Outrage was caused by the words of Milonov, sounded in an interview with the program “Position”. “Due to serious mistakes, the ancient Armenian land went to the savages who even fight with corpses. Great geopolitical changes in our world began from Artsakh, ”the parliamentarian said then.

Earlier it was reported that the president of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR, Republic of Artsakh) Arayik Harutyunyan considered the autonomy status within Azerbaijan unacceptable for the region. In his words, in the next few years, the NKR will face a difficult process of recovery and development after the war, but “the struggle for international recognition of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh will continue”.

On September 27, 2020, the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated, and new battles broke out on the contact line. They continued until November 9 inclusive, when Baku, Yerevan and Moscow adopted a joint ceasefire statement. As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained a number of territories lost in the early 1990s.