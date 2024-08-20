Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Baku officially submitted application to join BRICS

Baku has officially submitted an application to join BRICS. This was reported by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, transmits Report.az.

“Azerbaijan has submitted an official application to join BRICS. This was reported by (…) the press secretary of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Ayhan Hajizade,” the agency said in a statement.

A day earlier, on August 19, the republic’s ambassador to Moscow Polad Bulbul oglu announced Baku’s interest in joining BRICS. In response to a question about whether the country had applied to join the association, he said that those wishing to join BRICS had effectively formed a “long queue.”