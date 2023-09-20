“Azerbaijan completed its operation in Nagorno-Karabakh and restored its sovereignty over the region in just one day.”

President Ilham Aliyev said this in a speech to the nation, reported by the Russian agency Tass after yesterday’s massive military attack in Nagorno Karabakh in the Southern Caucasus, with drones and artillery.

According to initial estimates, the fighting has caused at least 32 deaths, including two children, and more than 200 injuries.

The offensive came after the 2020 ceasefire agreement. According to the separatists, around 7 thousand people and 16 locations were evacuated. The death toll could rise as the only escape route, the Lachin Corridor to Armenia, was blocked in November 2022 by Azerbaijan. In recent months, all this has created many difficulties for the small community in the Southern Caucasus, isolated from the rest of the world and deprived of food, light, water and medicine.

The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, during a conversation with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said that «during the application of anti-terrorism measures», an expression with which he refers to the offensive, « civilian population and infrastructure are not targeted, but only legitimate military objectives are destroyed.” And he promises an end to the attack “if the Armenians lay down their weapons and are disarmed.”

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (FRA), the second largest opposition party in Armenia, has announced an impeachment trial against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, following the Azerbaijani military operation that regained control of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“We have developed an action program whose objective is to oust the current regime from power,” announced Ishjan Sagatelian, representative of the FRA, during a demonstration in front of the government building, according to the local press. The politician stressed that the majority of opposition parties have agreed to create a national committee to get out of the current political situation. Pashinian, already accused of the defeat in the 2020 war in which Azerbaijan recovered much of the territories lost in the 1992-94 war, assured today that Armenia did not participate in the signing of the agreement reached with Azerbaijan but which are the Karabakh authorities, who agreed to capitulate. According to all analysts, Armenia refused to come to the aid of Nagorno-Karabakh when Azerbaijan yesterday announced a counter-terrorism operation in that territory due to its inability to face the neighboring country’s army.

Meanwhile, Moscow accuses: «A car carrying Russian peacekeepers was hit by a fire attack in Nagorno Karabakh. “Some Russian soldiers” were killed in the ambush, the Moscow Defense Ministry reported, as reported by Ria Novosti. On September 20, while returning from an observation post of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the area of ​​the village of Dzhanyatag, a car with Russian military personnel came under small arms fire. As a result of the attack, military personnel in the car were killed,” the ministry said without giving the number of victims.

In the meantime, the first attempts at peace, or at least at establishing a dialogue with Baku, arrived immediately. The Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh have launched an appeal for a ceasefire and the start of talks. But it is clear from the Azerbaijani ultimatum, also underlined at the White House, that Baku’s goal is to complete the conquest of the region.

On the other hand, Armenia claims that it does not have the possibility to react in the enclave on Azerbaijani territory and calls for the intervention of the United Nations Security Council and the Russian peacekeeping forces. The accusations from Yerevan are very serious and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyandenuncia has defined the offensive in Nagorno Karabah as “an ethnic cleansing operation”.

Armenian separatist authorities announced today that they will lay down their weapons as part of the ceasefire agreement reached with Azerbaijan brokered by Russian peacekeeping forces.

An appeal addressed to the population of the separatist region last night by the Azerbaijani presidency was that «the illegal Armenian armed forces must raise the white flag, hand over all weapons and the illegal regime must dissolve. Otherwise the anti-terrorism operations will continue until the end.”

This morning the separatist authorities announced that “an agreement has been reached on the withdrawal of the remaining units and soldiers of the Armenian armed forces and on the dissolution and complete disarmament of the armed formations of the Nagorno Karabah Defense Army”.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has invited Russia and Azerbaijan to work towards finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, inhabited mainly by Armenians.

“Azerbaijan and Russia in particular must ensure that people are safe in their homes,” Baerbock said on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. “There can only be a diplomatic solution,” she stressed. German minister, underlining that the EU and the German government are working hard to achieve this goal. “There will only be a peaceful solution to this conflict if military actions, past and current, are immediately stopped”, underlined Baerbock.