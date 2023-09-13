Home page politics

Tank is transported near the demarcated border between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan (symbolic image). © ITAR-TASS/Imago

It is the first time that American soldiers are training in Armenia. The 10-day exercise comes amid rising tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sharply criticized the exercise and called the USA an “aggressive NATO country”. Russia fears losing its influence in Armenia to the USA. Since the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the de facto independent region of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020, in which Russia negotiated a ceasefire, Russian peacekeepers have been intended to ensure stability in the region. Nevertheless, without Russian intervention, Azerbaijan has been blocking the Lachin Corridor, the only access road from Armenia to the Nagorno-Karabakh region, for almost nine months – a violation of the agreement.

Since mid-June, aid vans from the International Committee of the Red Cross or Russian peacekeepers have no longer been able to pass through the corridor. The result is a shortage of essential goods such as medicine, food and fuel in the region, where around 120,000 ethnic Armenians live.

At the weekend, the government of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert agreed that the Russian Red Cross could bring humanitarian aid to the region via the Azerbaijani heartland. However, this has not happened so far. Armenia had long rejected this proposal from Azerbaijan. According to reports from Yerevan, giving in on the Armenian side would legitimize the blockade.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke on the phone with Armenia’s President Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday. According to a statement from the federal government, the focus of the conversation was the opening of the Lachin corridor, but also the relocation of Azerbaijan’s military units to the borders with Armenia.

Numerous amateur videos on social networks such as Telegram and X (formerly Twitter) show Azerbaijan bringing tanks and other equipment to the border by train or road. The authenticity of the videos cannot be independently verified.

Armenia fears an attack from two sides: as in 2022 on the east of Armenia, but also on the west of the country. The Azerbaijani Autonomous Republic of Nakhichevan lies between Iran, Turkey and Armenia. It ensures Azerbaijan access to Europe via its ally Turkey.

The Foreign Office announced yesterday that it would provide the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yerevan with an additional two million euros for humanitarian aid. klm