The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that it is making a last warning to Armenia in connection with the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Vesti.az reported on this on Monday, September 28.

Baku claims that Armenian troops are shelling the city of Tartar.

“The leadership of the Ministry of Defense is warning the enemy for the last time that adequate retaliatory measures will be taken against him,” the military department said.

The conflict between Baku and Yerevan escalated once again on September 27. Azerbaijan stated that Armenian troops fired at its positions and settlements. Baku announced a counter-offensive operation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of attacking the unrecognized republic. Each side claims that the enemy lost hundreds of people killed.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been waging a territorial dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh for 30 years. In 1991 this territory, inhabited mainly by Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return it by force, the war began. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. But periodically hostilities are resumed.