Azerbaijan statement

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan issued a statement on its website confirming the launch of “anti-terrorism operations” inside Nagorno-Karabakh.

The ministry stressed that the operation would not target civilians or civilian infrastructure.

She stressed that the operation only targets legitimate military targets, as it is disabled using high-precision weapons available to the Azerbaijan army.

The command of the Russian peace forces and the management of the monitoring center were informed of the measures taken in the territory.

It later announced the disruption of positions of Armenian Armed Forces formations, firing points and military installations using high-precision weapons.

Azerbaijan demanded the “complete” withdrawal of Armenian forces from the region.

Eyewitness accounts

Agence France-Presse reported that explosions were heard in the capital, Stepanakert, and social media users circulated video clips showing bombing operations and launching missiles that they said belonged to the Azerbaijani army.

The pro-Armenian authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh announced that the regional capital and other cities were being targeted with “heavy gunfire.”

Russia comments

Russia called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to “stop the bloodshed” in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia is concerned about the escalation, stressing that Russian peacekeeping forces continue their work in the region.

6 people killed

Azerbaijan announced earlier Tuesday that 6 of its citizens were killed in the explosion of two landmines in two separate incidents in the region, and Baku accused “illegal Armenian armed groups” of planting them.

She explained that four employees of the Ministry of Interior were killed when a mine exploded in their truck near a tunnel digging site, according to Reuters.

She added that another mine killed two civilians who were also in a truck.

Red Cross shipment

The two incidents occurred a day after shipments of urgently needed food and medicine were delivered to the region via two routes simultaneously.

The move was seen as potentially helping to ease the escalating tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and revived hopes for calm.

The International Committee of the Red Cross reported that it sent trucks through the Lachin Corridor, which connects Armenia to the mountainous enclave from the southwest, and through the Aghdam Road from lands controlled by the Azerbaijani government towards the northeast.

“We are very relieved that in the coming days many of those who depend on humanitarian aid will finally receive the support they desperately need,” said Ariane Power, Regional Director of the International Committee of the Red Cross for Europe and Central Asia.

She continued: “People are queuing for hours for bread. They urgently need sustainable relief through regular humanitarian shipments.”

Disruption of a passenger plane

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense on Tuesday accused “illegitimate Armenian armed groups” of jamming the global positioning system (GPS) of a passenger plane flying from Tbilisi, Georgia, to Baku.

Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh described this accusation as an “absolute lie” aimed at diverting attention from what they called “the humanitarian catastrophe resulting from Baku’s illegal siege” of the region.

This was a reference to the restrictions imposed by Azerbaijan over a period of months on the Lachin Corridor, the only road linking Armenia to the region, which until the past few days was not allowed to be used to bring in aid on the grounds that it was used to smuggle weapons.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Azerbaijan’s diplomatic position appears to be paving the way for a military escalation.

Both sides say they remain committed to resolving their differences through a peace agreement.

Background on the conflict in the region