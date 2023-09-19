Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Split

Azerbaijani tanks near Kalbajar (archive photo). © Emrah Gurel/AP/dpa

The conflict is escalating again in the South Caucasus: Azerbaijan has launched a military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh. The region has been controversial for decades.

War over Nagorno-Karabakh : Azerbaijan launches new military operation

: Azerbaijan launches new military operation Armenia speaks of “ethnic cleansing“

speaks of “ethnic cleansing“ Shots in the cities : Several dead reported

: Several dead reported This News ticker is continually updated.

Baku – With precision strikes and the use of ground troops: The military campaign launched by Azerbaijan to retake Nagorno-Karabakh has met with international horror. Above all, the government of Armenia sharply criticized the approach. The leadership in Baku has a ““further broad-based aggression” against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh launched to pursue his “policy of ethnicity Cleanup “to complete,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday in Yerevan after the first wave of attacks. While Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan convened the National Security Council and asked the UN Security Council for help, the Union also condemned the outbreak of the old conflict.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan reignites conflict with Armenia

Azerbaijan, once a Soviet republic, had a new one in the South Caucasus on Tuesday morning military operation initiated in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh in order to reconquer the conflict region, which is located on Azerbaijani territory but is predominantly inhabited by Armenians. The military in Baku justified this with Armenia’s alleged violations of the existing ceasefire and dubbed the operation an “anti-terror operation”. The Armenian side rejects these allegations as a fabricated pretext.

War over Nagorno-Karabakh: Military launches operation – deaths after explosions

Both Turkey and Russia are said to have been informed of the actions in advance. According to one, in Stepanakert, the capital of the region that has been contested between the two countries for decades AFP-Reporter heard explosions. Previously, according to Azerbaijani sources, six people were killed in mine explosions. Azerbaijani security forces reported that two civilians were killed by a mine planted by Armenian “sabotage groups” on a road towards the city of Shusha in the Azerbaijani-controlled part of Nagorno-Karabakh. Four police officers later died in another mine explosion on the way to the scene.

Who owns Nagorno-Karabakh? Caucasus Republic has been controversial since Soviet times

But who actually owns Nagorno-Karabakh? Muslim Azerbaijan and Christian Orthodox Armenia have been at loggerheads over Nagorno-Karabakh since the collapse of the Soviet Union and have already fought two wars over the area. Azerbaijan is receiving support from Turkey in this conflict, while Russia, Armenia’s traditional ally, is losing influence. Nagorno-Karabakh is legally part of Azerbaijan, but is mainly inhabited by Armenians. After six weeks of fighting in 2020 with over 6,500 Kill Russia brokered a ceasefire that forced Armenia to give up large areas. Since then, however, there have been repeated deadly conflicts on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. In recent months, tensions over the heavily mined Nagorno-Karabakh have increased significantly.

The European Union (EU) has condemned the Azerbaijani military operation to conquer the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is also claimed by Armenia. “We demand an immediate one End hostilities and call on Azerbaijan“to stop current military activities,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) made similar comments. “Azerbaijan must stop the shelling immediately and return to the negotiating table,” demanded the Green politician on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. She added: “The crucial thing is to protect the civilian population in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is also the task of the Russian soldiers stationed there.”

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: Ally Russia rejects allegations of influence peddling

Russia has called for an end to fighting between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia. “We are deeply concerned about the sharp escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. The bloodshed and fighting must end and the conflict resolved through diplomatic channels.

Azerbaijan had previously announced the start of a military operation to conquer Nagorno-Karabakh. Russian border troops are actually supposed to be allies there to monitor a ceasefire between the warring parties. Against this background, Zakharova rejected the allegations made in Armenia that Russia was privy to Azerbaijan’s attack plans. The Russian troops stationed there only found out minutes before the military operation began, she said. (jkf/with material from dpa/afp)